Samsung C&T wins 1.15 tln-won power plant deal from UAE
All Headlines 18:01 February 18, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday that it has won a 1.15 trillion-won (US$970 million) deal to build a power plant in the United Arab Emirates.
Under the deal with F3 Holding Company B.V., Samsung C&T will build a 2,400-MW combined cycle power plant in Qidfa in the Emirate of Fujairah by the end of April 2023.
Shares in Samsung C&T Corp fell 2.09 percent to 117,000 won, underperforming the broader KOSPI's 1.48 percent decline.
