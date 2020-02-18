Man died of pneumonia not linked to novel coronavirus
All Headlines 17:57 February 18, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean health authorities said Tuesday that the death earlier in the day of a man who recently visited China was not related to the novel coronavirus.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the man in his 30s, who had visited Hainan China last month with his family, was not infected with COVID-19 virus. The confirmation came after his death, with the public health agency saying he died of pneumonia.
