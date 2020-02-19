Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean presidential plane departs Japan with 7 evacuees aboard

All Headlines 04:13 February 19, 2020

TOKYO, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential plane left Japan early Wednesday carrying six nationals and a Japanese spouse who were evacuated from a new coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked near Tokyo.

The VCN-235 of the Air Force left Japan's Haneda Airport and is due to return to Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul.

Fourteen South Koreans -- nine passengers and five crew members -- were aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined since its first case of COVID-19 infection was reported on Feb. 5.

None of them contracted the disease.
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!