S. Korean presidential plane departs Japan with 7 evacuees aboard
All Headlines 04:13 February 19, 2020
TOKYO, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean presidential plane left Japan early Wednesday carrying six nationals and a Japanese spouse who were evacuated from a new coronavirus-hit cruise ship docked near Tokyo.
The VCN-235 of the Air Force left Japan's Haneda Airport and is due to return to Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul.
Fourteen South Koreans -- nine passengers and five crew members -- were aboard the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined since its first case of COVID-19 infection was reported on Feb. 5.
None of them contracted the disease.
