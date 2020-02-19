Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Helping hands blocked by new coronavirus outbreaks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Drivers' contracts unilaterally altered, true face of innovation championing Tada shown (Kookmin Daily)
-- Apartment issue tops list of civil complaints, may become focus of general election pledges (Donga llbo)
-- 3 patients with sources of infection unknown, coronavirus outbreak enters new phase (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to announce 19th real estate policy measures as early as tomorrow (Segye Times)
-- Dreadful 31st coronavirus patient struts outside for a week after high fever (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Most dangerous patient, first confirmed case in Daegu (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to announce new real estate policy measures this week (Hankyoreh)
-- President Moon notes 'emergency economic situation,' instructs officials to come up with all measures (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon notes 'emergency economic situation,' calls for all available means (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon notes 'emergency economic situation,' calls for all available means (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Third patient gets sick in mysterious way (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon calls for 'extraordinary measures' to shore up economy (Korea Herald)
-- Moon orders emergency economic policy (Korea Times)
(END)
