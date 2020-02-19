Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

February 19, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/-3 Sunny 20

Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 10

Suwon 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 10/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 10

Jeju 11/02 Sunny 20

Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 12/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

