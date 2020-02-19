Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/-3 Sunny 20
Incheon 08/-1 Sunny 10
Suwon 09/-3 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 09/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 10/-4 Sunny 20
Gwangju 11/-3 Sunny 10
Jeju 11/02 Sunny 20
Daegu 11/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 12/01 Cloudy 20
(END)
