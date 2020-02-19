LG launches new 17-inch laptop in Japan
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it has launched an upgraded laptop in Japan as the South Korean tech giant looks to expand its presence overseas.
The 2020 version of the LG Gram 17 is available in major retailers in Japan, LG said, and will go on sale in North America, Europe and other Asian countries later this month. The product was launched in South Korea in December.
The 2020 LG Gram 17 will provide better battery life by using an 80 watt-hour (Wh) battery, an upgrade from the previous 72-Wh battery, but will only weigh 1.35 kilograms. Typical 17-inch laptops on the market weigh over 2 kilograms.
The latest LG Gram 17 comes with 10th-generation Intel Ice Lake processors and provides graphics performance twice as good as the 2019 version, LG said.
LG first entered the Japanese laptop market in 2016 with its Gram series and has been trying to increase its sales there.
