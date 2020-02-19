S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
All Headlines 10:02 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed 15 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 46, amid fears that the respiratory illness is spreading across the country despite tighter quarantine measures.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 13 new patients reside in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. On Tuesday, a 68-year-old South Korean woman who resides in the city was diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus infection.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
Most Saved
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46