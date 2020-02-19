Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kolon Industries remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 10:19 February 19, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 28.5 billion won (US$ 23.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 68.6 percent on-year to 11.3 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.4 percent to 1.13 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
