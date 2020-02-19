Kolon Industries 2019 net profit down 47.8 pct. to 22.4 bln won
All Headlines 10:20 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 22.4 billion won (US$ 18.8 million), down 47.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 172.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 166.9 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 1.2 percent to 4.4 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
Most Saved
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46