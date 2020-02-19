Foreign currency deposits slightly fall in January
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits held by banks in South Korea dropped slightly from a month earlier in January, largely on local businesses taking advantage of favorable exchange rates, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The outstanding foreign currency deposits held by banks here came to US$74.98 billion as of the end of last month, down $4.4 billion from a month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the sharpest monthly decline since March last year, when the deposits fell by $6.5 billion, the data showed.
The drop came mostly from savings held by businesses, which dipped $4.3 billion in January from a month earlier.
Savings held in U.S. dollars dipped $3.3 billion to $64.85 billion as of end-January, and those held in the Chinese yuan fell by $250 million to $1.17 billion.
Foreign deposits in the Japanese yen also fell by $110 million to $4.3 billion in January.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46