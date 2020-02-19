Samsung Display announces commercialization of glass cover for foldable devices
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co., an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., said Wednesday it has commercialized a glass cover for foldable devices.
Samsung Display said its ultra thin glass (UTG) cover window that is about 30 micrometers thick can be mass-produced for various foldable devices.
The flexible glass cover is already used in Samsung Electronics' vertically folding Galaxy Z Flip smartphone that was launched last week.
The company said its UTG cover window is more durable and scratch-resistant than plastic layers, adding that the product can withstand at least 200,000 folds.
Samsung Display said it has been working with local glass substrate maker Dowoo Insys Co. since 2013 to make the UTG cover. Samsung Display is the largest shareholder of Dowoo Insys with a 27.7 percent stake.
To better promote its product, Samsung Display said it has applied trademark registration of its UTG cover window under the brand "Samsung UTG" in 38 countries.
