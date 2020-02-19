Head of car-sharing app operator acquitted over ride-hailing service Tada
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court acquitted the chief of car-sharing app operator SoCar on Wednesday amid controversy over whether its ride-hailing service Tada is illegal.
Lee Jae-woong, SoCar's chief executive officer, was indicted in October 2019 without physical detention on charges of running a transportation business without a license.
The court also found Park Jae-uk, head of SoCar's subsidiary Value Creators & Company (VCNC), not guilty of the same charges. VCNC operates Tada.
The prosecution requested a one-year jail term for each of them and a 20 million-won (US$16,785) fine against VCNC.
Tada -- which means "to ride" in Korean -- was launched in October 2018 and has rapidly grown to become South Korea's leading ride-offering service. It operates mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.
The centerpiece of the controversy lies in whether Tada should be considered a type of rental car service or an illegal taxi service operating without a license.
Taxi drivers claim that Tada threatens their livelihood and violates the transportation law that forbids rented vehicles from offering rides in exchange for money.
Tada argued that its business is within legal boundaries based on a written exception that specifically allows rented vans -- or vans with 11 to 15 seats -- to be offered with drivers.
Lee criticized the prosecution for turning a blind eye to the changing mobility industry and the government's move to ease regulations that apply to new technologies.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46