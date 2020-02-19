The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.26 1.27
2-M 1.29 1.30
3-M 1.32 1.33
6-M 1.35 1.36
12-M 1.36 1.38
(END)
