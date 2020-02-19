S. Korea set to releases 4 more fully recovered coronavirus patients from hospitals
All Headlines 11:41 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to release four more fully recovered novel coronavirus patients from hospitals after they have made full recoveries, the health authorities said Wednesday.
So far, a total of 12 patients have been discharged.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country's 6th, 10th, 16th and 18th patients will be released from hospitals later in the day.
The decision to release four more patients comes as the country added 15 new cases, bringing the total to 46 confirmed cases.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
Most Saved
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46