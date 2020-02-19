Seoul stocks trim gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed earlier gains late Wednesday morning due to rising concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 4.13 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,213.01 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened higher, bucking overnight losses on Wall Street, but moved downward after South Korean health authorities reported 15 additional COVID-19 infections, the biggest daily jump in confirmed cases here, bringing the total to 46.
Large caps were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.50 percent, while No.2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.98 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.75 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis advanced 0.85 percent.
However, the country's No. 1 chemical firm, LG Chem, plunged 1.79 percent, while top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics shed 1.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.40 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.10 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) 'Parasite' shines light on semi-basement apartments in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
1
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
2
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
Lee Kwang-soo injured in car accident
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46