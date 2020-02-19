Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea seeks entry ban on foreigners to be released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

All Headlines 11:54 February 19, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will bar foreigners to be released from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan from entering the country, a senior Seoul official said Wednesday, as Japanese authorities are scheduled to end the vessel's quarantine over the coronavirus.

In a press briefing, Noh Hong-in, an official of the central disaster headquarters, also said that South Koreans who have been aboard the Diamond Princess docked in Yokohama, Japan, will be put under self-quarantine should they decide to fly to Korea.

South Korea has requested the list of passengers on the ship through the foreign ministry, he said.

Earlier in the day, a South Korean presidential plane arrived back in Seoul carrying six Korean nationals and a Japanese spouse who were aboard the ship. The Korean evacuees were among 14 South Koreans on the ship -- nine passengers and five crew members.

The cruise ship in question has been in quarantine since it reported the first group of COVID-19 infections on Feb. 5. The number of confirmed cases has swelled to more than 500 out of some 3,700 aboard.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Japan ship quarantine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!