N.K. propaganda media accuses Moon of 'subservient' attitude to U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda media outlet slammed South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday over his recent remarks of emphasizing the importance of the alliance with the United States, accusing him of having a "subservient" attitude, begging for outside help to resolve inter-Korean matters.
On Feb. 8, Moon said that the alliance with the U.S. is essential to maintaining peace and freedom on the Korean Peninsula in a video message during a reception of the U.S. National Governors Association (NGA) at South Korea's embassy in Washington.
Moon added that Seoul-Washington ties have evolved into a "great alliance" that goes beyond the area of security into economic and global cooperation. He called each governor a "dependable bridge that enables dynamic exchanges" between the allies.
"It is nothing more than soliciting and begging for an outsider help to resolve issues of our own people," Uriminzokkiri, a North Korean propaganda website, said. "It strongly reeks of submission to powers and subservience to outside forces."
"The South Korean authorities' attitude of looking only to the aggressive and submissive alliance with the U.S. would heighten tensions and increase risk of war, rather than bring peace (to the peninsula)," it added.
It did not mention Moon by name but referred to him as a "person in power" in South Korea.
The website also said that South Korea will not gain anything from the U.S. through such a subservient attitude or its repeated emphasis on the alliance, adding that it would only increase its arrogance.
North Korea has frequently criticized the South for depending too much on the U.S. when it comes to inter-Korean affairs, demanding Seoul take the lead in improving relations between the two Koreas.
