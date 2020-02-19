KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KSOE 115,500 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 UP 200
Hanmi Science 33,650 DN 100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 0
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000
Kogas 32,650 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 500
MERITZ SECU 3,555 DN 30
Hanssem 69,700 DN 1,700
GS Retail 38,450 DN 250
Ottogi 520,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 22,400 UP 450
HtlShilla 94,100 UP 100
DaeduckElec 10,200 0
Daesang 22,150 DN 450
POONGSAN 22,200 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 41,800 UP 50
HDC-OP 20,350 DN 450
SKCHEM 66,900 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,785 DN 40
ORION Holdings 16,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 505,000 DN 8,000
INNOCEAN 71,600 DN 300
Doosan Bobcat 30,250 UP 150
BGF Retail 164,500 DN 3,500
Netmarble 94,300 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S294500 0
ORION 108,000 UP 500
SBC 12,300 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 21,600 DN 550
Fila Holdings 42,150 DN 700
HYUNDAILIVART 10,550 DN 50
LIG Nex1 27,450 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50
KISWire 17,600 DN 200
LotteFood 362,500 0
NEXENTIRE 7,620 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 UP 3,100
KCC 208,000 DN 2,000
TONGYANG 1,095 UP 10
