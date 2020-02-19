KSOE 115,500 0

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 18,850 UP 200

Hanmi Science 33,650 DN 100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 0

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 DN 2,000

Kogas 32,650 DN 450

SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 500

MERITZ SECU 3,555 DN 30

Hanssem 69,700 DN 1,700

GS Retail 38,450 DN 250

Ottogi 520,000 DN 7,000

IlyangPharm 22,400 UP 450

HtlShilla 94,100 UP 100

DaeduckElec 10,200 0

Daesang 22,150 DN 450

POONGSAN 22,200 DN 400

KBFinancialGroup 41,800 UP 50

HDC-OP 20,350 DN 450

SKCHEM 66,900 DN 200

SKNetworks 4,785 DN 40

ORION Holdings 16,300 DN 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 505,000 DN 8,000

INNOCEAN 71,600 DN 300

Doosan Bobcat 30,250 UP 150

BGF Retail 164,500 DN 3,500

Netmarble 94,300 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S294500 0

ORION 108,000 UP 500

SBC 12,300 DN 250

Hyundai M&F INS 21,600 DN 550

Fila Holdings 42,150 DN 700

HYUNDAILIVART 10,550 DN 50

LIG Nex1 27,450 DN 100

WooriFinancialGroup 10,050 DN 50

KISWire 17,600 DN 200

LotteFood 362,500 0

NEXENTIRE 7,620 DN 120

CHONGKUNDANG 96,200 UP 3,100

KCC 208,000 DN 2,000

TONGYANG 1,095 UP 10

(MORE)