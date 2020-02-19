KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYOSUNG HEAVY 23,350 DN 450
GS 45,300 DN 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,020 DN 5
SPC SAMLIP 74,700 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,900 DN 450
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,050 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 141,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,035 DN 40
DB HiTek 28,700 0
AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 DN 2,000
LF 14,000 DN 450
FOOSUNG 8,620 DN 60
HyundaiMtr 131,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 70,500 DN 800
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,540 DN 170
POSCO 216,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 42,050 DN 850
SLCORP 16,650 DN 100
Yuhan 221,000 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 60,200 UP 400
NHIS 11,100 UP 50
SK Discovery 24,150 DN 400
LS 41,250 DN 250
GC Corp 116,000 UP 1,500
GS E&C 28,500 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,000 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 334,000 0
KPIC 99,000 DN 100
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,920 DN 20
SKC 55,800 DN 400
AK Holdings 29,600 DN 250
LOTTE 32,500 DN 800
Donga Socio Holdings 91,200 UP 200
SK hynix 103,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 652,000 DN 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,150 DN 500
Hanwha 22,250 DN 350
MANDO 35,250 DN 100
emart 107,500 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
5
BTS to premiere new album's main track on Jimmy Fallon show
-
1
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
3
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
4
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46