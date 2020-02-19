KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DaelimInd 79,300 DN 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12900 DN300
KiaMtr 41,300 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,240 UP 50
SK Innovation 135,000 DN 1,500
CJ CheilJedang 274,500 UP 6,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 DN 400
Hansae 14,900 DN 150
OCI 60,000 DN 1,500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,100 DN 600
KorZinc 461,000 UP 24,000
HyundaiMipoDock 40,550 DN 350
IS DONGSEO 28,900 UP 50
S-Oil 76,800 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 149,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 207,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 43,800 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 67,300 UP 400
Mobis 235,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,750 UP 150
HDC HOLDINGS 10,250 DN 200
S-1 87,100 DN 200
Hanchem 106,500 UP 1,000
DWS 25,100 DN 50
UNID 39,900 DN 400
KEPCO 25,900 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 250
SKTelecom 225,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 45,400 DN 1,150
HyundaiElev 59,400 DN 900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,250 DN 500
Hanon Systems 10,950 DN 100
SK 223,500 0
DAEKYO 5,480 DN 40
GKL 19,500 DN 50
Handsome 27,400 DN 250
WJ COWAY 73,700 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 112,000 DN 1,500
IBK 10,100 UP 50
KorElecTerm 36,150 DN 650
(MORE)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
5
BTS to premiere new album's main track on Jimmy Fallon show
-
1
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
3
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
4
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46