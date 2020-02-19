NamhaeChem 7,740 DN 100

DONGSUH 16,850 DN 300

BGF 5,130 DN 80

SamsungEng 15,800 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 500

PanOcean 3,965 UP 5

SAMSUNG CARD 35,750 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 21,650 DN 200

KT 25,000 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 DN5000

LG Uplus 14,500 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 1,300

KT&G 88,000 DN 1,300

DHICO 5,600 DN 200

LG Display 15,700 UP 100

Kangwonland 26,250 UP 50

NAVER 189,500 UP 3,000

Kakao 190,000 UP 8,000

NCsoft 687,000 UP 32,000

DSME 24,900 DN 200

DSINFRA 4,780 DN 140

DongwonF&B 219,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 37,200 UP 900

LGH&H 1,410,000 UP 20,000

LGCHEM 404,000 DN 14,000

KEPCO E&C 19,650 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 38,200 DN 750

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 68,800 DN 100

Celltrion 181,500 DN 3,000

Huchems 19,600 UP 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 119,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,600 UP 100

KIH 68,300 DN 1,000

LG HAUSYS 50,900 DN 500

Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 350

KOLON IND 40,000 DN 2,750

HanmiPharm 286,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10

(END)