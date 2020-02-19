KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
NamhaeChem 7,740 DN 100
DONGSUH 16,850 DN 300
BGF 5,130 DN 80
SamsungEng 15,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,965 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 35,750 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 21,650 DN 200
KT 25,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL203500 DN5000
LG Uplus 14,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 DN 1,300
KT&G 88,000 DN 1,300
DHICO 5,600 DN 200
LG Display 15,700 UP 100
Kangwonland 26,250 UP 50
NAVER 189,500 UP 3,000
Kakao 190,000 UP 8,000
NCsoft 687,000 UP 32,000
DSME 24,900 DN 200
DSINFRA 4,780 DN 140
DongwonF&B 219,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 37,200 UP 900
LGH&H 1,410,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 404,000 DN 14,000
KEPCO E&C 19,650 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,000 UP 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 38,200 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,350 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 DN 100
Celltrion 181,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 19,600 UP 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 119,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,600 UP 100
KIH 68,300 DN 1,000
LG HAUSYS 50,900 DN 500
Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 350
KOLON IND 40,000 DN 2,750
HanmiPharm 286,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 10
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
5
BTS to premiere new album's main track on Jimmy Fallon show
-
1
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
3
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
4
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46