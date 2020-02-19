Celltrion Q4 net profit up 154.6 pct. to 95.1 bln won
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 95.1 billion won (US$ 79.9 million), up 154.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 114.2 billion won, up 159.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 57.8 percent to 382.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 17.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
4
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(LEAD) No new coronavirus infections reported for 2nd day, total unchanged at 28
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
(5th LD) 7 virus patients fully recovered, confirmed cases still at 28
-
5
BTS to premiere new album's main track on Jimmy Fallon show
-
1
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
3
(5th LD) Coronavirus infections now at 31, S. Korea dealing with more unlinked virus cases
-
4
S. Korea reports 1 more case of novel coronavirus, total now at 31
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46