Celltrion 2019 net profit up 17.5 pct. to 298 bln won
All Headlines 15:57 February 19, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Celltrion Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 298 billion won (US$ 250.5 million), up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 378.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 338.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 14.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
