S. Korea to conduct tests for novel coronavirus on everyone with symptoms
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to check those who show symptoms for the novel coronavirus as it grapples with new infections without links to existing spreading and overseas travel, health authorities here said Wednesday.
From Thursday, the measure will be effective to broaden screening for more people and make it easier to detect and isolate COVID-19 cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Under the latest revision, front-line doctors will be allowed to actively conduct coronavirus tests if they think a person may have contracted the sickness.
South Korea has a capacity to conduct 5,000 coronavirus tests a day, but the figure will be increased to 10,000 by the end of the month.
In addition, the country plans to check those who suffer from pneumonia due to unknown causes.
