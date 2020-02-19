S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 19, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 February 19, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.237 1.237 0.0
3-year TB 1.284 1.271 +1.3
10-year TB 1.559 1.560 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.259 1.249 +1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.875 1.863 +1.2
91-day CD 1.420 1.420 0.0
(END)
