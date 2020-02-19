Kang, diplomats in China discuss measures to protect S. Koreans from new coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday instructed the heads of South Korea's missions in China to take active measures to protect nationals from the spread of the new coronavirus.
In a video conference call, Minister Kang, Ambassador Jang Ha-sung and other diplomats and consulate officials examined the COVID-19 outbreak in the country and its impacts on South Korean residents and business operations, the ministry said in a release after the meeting.
Kang called for their best efforts to ensure their safety and support Korean companies. She also instructed them to work to minimize any negative impact the epidemic may have on relations between the two countries.
Kang Seung-seok, the newly appointed consul general for Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, also attended the meeting.
