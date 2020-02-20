Korean-language dailies

-- South Korea confirms 20 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 15 people infected with coronavirus from 31st COVID-19 patient (Kookmin Daily)

-- 14 people who attend same church service are confirmed to have coronavirus (Donga llbo)

-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 22 people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, local quarantine system collapsed (Segye Times)

-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 20 people infected with coronavirus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, 2 patients in mental hospital infected with virus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 22 people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, mass infection hit local community (Hankyoreh)

-- 2nd shock in coronavirus outbreak, 20 people infected with coronavirus in 1 day (Hankook Ilbo)

-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of coronavirus in 1 day, creating panic of mass infection in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 22 people are confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, creating corona panic in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province (Korea Economic Daily)

