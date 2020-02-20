Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- South Korea confirms 20 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 15 people infected with coronavirus from 31st COVID-19 patient (Kookmin Daily)
-- 14 people who attend same church service are confirmed to have coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 22 people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, local quarantine system collapsed (Segye Times)
-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of novel coronavirus in 1 day (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 20 people infected with coronavirus in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, 2 patients in mental hospital infected with virus (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 22 people confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, mass infection hit local community (Hankyoreh)
-- 2nd shock in coronavirus outbreak, 20 people infected with coronavirus in 1 day (Hankook Ilbo)
-- South Korea confirms 22 new cases of coronavirus in 1 day, creating panic of mass infection in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 22 people are confirmed to be infected with coronavirus in 1 day, creating corona panic in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- First double-digit increase in infections (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Surge in new coronavirus cases sparks fears of local epidemic (Korea Herald)
-- Korea concerned over rapid spread of coronavirus (Korea Times)
