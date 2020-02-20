(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 20)

The government is releasing yet another real estate measure — the 19th since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017. The steps are aimed to mitigate the balloon effect from the Dec. 16 package. They would likely include action in Suwon, Yongin, and Seongnam, Gyeonggi, satellite cities around the capital whose housing prices shot up after the December measure. They were initially included in the list subject to multiple regulations in December, but dropped out due to opposition from the ruling Democratic Party (DP) for fear of a loss of votes in the key constituencies around the capital. DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan still maintained that regulating the three areas should be approached "prudently."