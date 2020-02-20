Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on N. Korea policy

All Headlines 08:22 February 20, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing next week with former U.S. government officials to discuss North Korea policy, the panel's website showed Wednesday.

The hearing, titled "North Korea Policy One Year After Hanoi," will be held Tuesday by the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.

The witnesses are Robert King, who served as special envoy for North Korean human rights issues from 2009-2017; Bruce Klingner, former CIA deputy division chief for Korea; and Sue Mi Terry, former director for Korea at the National Security Council under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The hearing is expected to focus on the denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, which have stalled since a failed summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019.

The session will be presided over by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), chairman of the subcommittee and a strong supporter of sanctions on Pyongyang.

This Reuters file photo shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#US Senate
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!