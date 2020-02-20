U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on N. Korea policy
WASHINGTON, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing next week with former U.S. government officials to discuss North Korea policy, the panel's website showed Wednesday.
The hearing, titled "North Korea Policy One Year After Hanoi," will be held Tuesday by the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.
The witnesses are Robert King, who served as special envoy for North Korean human rights issues from 2009-2017; Bruce Klingner, former CIA deputy division chief for Korea; and Sue Mi Terry, former director for Korea at the National Security Council under former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
The hearing is expected to focus on the denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, which have stalled since a failed summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February 2019.
The session will be presided over by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), chairman of the subcommittee and a strong supporter of sanctions on Pyongyang.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
