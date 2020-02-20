Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 February 20, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 0
Incheon 09/01 Sunny 10
Suwon 11/-1 Sunny 10
Cheongju 12/00 Sunny 0
Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 12/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 0
Jeonju 13/00 Sunny 10
Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 10
Jeju 13/07 Sunny 0
Daegu 14/02 Sunny 0
Busan 15/05 Sunny 0
(END)
