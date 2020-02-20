Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-1 Sunny 0

Incheon 09/01 Sunny 10

Suwon 11/-1 Sunny 10

Cheongju 12/00 Sunny 0

Daejeon 13/00 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 12/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/02 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/00 Sunny 10

Gwangju 15/02 Sunny 10

Jeju 13/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 14/02 Sunny 0

Busan 15/05 Sunny 0

