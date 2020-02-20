Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanjin partners with U.S. startup accelerator for new growth driver

All Headlines 09:42 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Group, South Korea's airline conglomerate, said Thursday it has partnered with a U.S. startup accelerator to explore new business opportunities.

In the partnership, Hanjin will work with Plug and Play Center, a Silicon Valley-based early-stage investor and startup accelerator, to generate a new growth driver in the "travel and hospitality" business sector in addition to its mainstay airline business, the company said in a statement.

Plug and Play provides a platform for global companies and startups to connect and collaborate for win-win synergies.

Hanjin Group has the country's national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. and low-cost carrier Jin Air Co. under its wing.

