800 SK hynix workers in self-quarantine over new coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., the world's No. 2 memory chipmaker, said Thursday that about 800 workers at its South Korean headquarters have been self-quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, although such a move is not affecting its factory operations.
SK hynix said roughly 800 workers at its Icheon campus, about 70 kilometers south of Seoul, have been ordered to put themselves into self-quarantine after it found that one of its new recruits had been in close contact with a novel coronavirus patient in Daegu.
South Korea's health authorities on Wednesday reported more than 10 coronavirus infections in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, alone.
SK hynix said it closed the company's education center on Wednesday and sent 280 new recruits home.
The company said one of its new recruits showed symptoms of pneumonia and was transported to a nearby hospital for the novel coronavirus tests. The company also shut down its in-house clinic that the new recruit had visited.
SK hynix, however, said such measures are not affecting its factory operations. The company employs some 15,000 workers at its Icheon campus.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
Gov't to support Chinese students amid coronavirus scare
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
BTS to premiere new album's main track on Jimmy Fallon show
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
(6th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 20 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread