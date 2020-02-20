S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
All Headlines 10:08 February 20, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 31 new cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 82.
This week's surge in the number of infected people, increasing the nation's total infections by more than 50, has raised fears that the virus may have been spreading locally.
Of the 31 new cases, 30 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and neighboring North Gyeongsang province. The remaining one was reported in Seoul, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
