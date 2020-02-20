Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4

All Headlines 13:45 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 503.1 billion won (US$ 419.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 30 billion, compared with a loss of 95.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.8 percent to 2.45 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!