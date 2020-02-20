Son Heung-min to undergo surgery on broken forearm on Friday: source

Son suffered the fracture to the radius in the forearm during a Premier League match against Aston Villa last weekend. Son apparently suffered the injury when he landed hard on the right arm following a collision with a defender in the early moments of the match. Remarkably, Son played the entire match and scored twice, including the go-ahead goal during second-half stoppage time, for the Spur's 3-2 victory. He extended his goal scoring streak to a new career-high five matches.