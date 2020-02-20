S. Korea's net foreign assets hit new high in 2019
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's net overseas assets reached an all-time high in 2019, thanks mainly to increased stock investments, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's net international investment position came to US$500.9 billion as of the end of December, up $64.8 billion from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The position refers to the difference between Korea's external financial assets and the domestic assets owned by foreigners. It serves as a measure of a country's external solvency.
South Korea's external financial assets came to $1.69 trillion at the end of last year, up $153.4 billion from a year earlier.
The country's external financial liabilities, or foreign investments here, reached $1.19 trillion, up $88.6 billion over the cited period.
South Korea's external debt stood at $467 billion as of end-December, $25.8 billion more than a year earlier.
Short-term foreign debt, which matures within one year, rose by $8.9 billion over the cited period, with long-term debt growing by $16.9 billion.
South Korea's short-term external debt accounted for 28.2 percent of its outstanding external liabilities.
The ratio of short-term foreign debt to foreign reserves stood at 32.9 percent at the end of December, up 1.8 percentage points from a year earlier.
Meanwhile, South Korea's net international investment position came to around 30 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) as of end-2019. The government estimated last year's nominal GDP at $1.64 trillion.
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(6th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 20 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
4
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82