KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 12,350 DN 350
SBC 12,000 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 22,150 UP 550
TONGYANG 1,085 DN 10
DongkukStlMill 4,965 DN 295
SamsungF&MIns 205,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 UP 250
Kogas 32,300 DN 350
Hanwha 21,950 DN 300
HyundaiEng&Const 37,550 DN 600
HITEJINRO 31,250 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 DN 2,000
Yuhan 220,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 16,250 DN 400
KISWire 17,300 DN 300
LotteFood 352,000 DN 10,500
TaekwangInd 890,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 4,715 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 7,460 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 94,700 DN 1,500
KCC 210,500 UP 2,500
AmoreG 68,500 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 130,000 DN 1,500
KAL 23,650 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,550 DN 100
HankookShellOil 277,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 13,450 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,300 0
Donga Socio Holdings 90,600 DN 600
SK hynix 104,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 651,000 DN 1,000
Daesang 21,700 DN 450
ORION Holdings 15,600 DN 700
SKNetworks 4,705 DN 80
DB HiTek 28,550 DN 150
CJ 92,800 DN 600
JWPHARMA 28,350 DN 350
DOOSAN 60,300 DN 800
DaelimInd 77,800 DN 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP12800 DN100
