KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 40,550 DN 750
GCH Corp 19,150 DN 700
LotteChilsung 122,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,370 DN 170
POSCO 215,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,700 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,600 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,010 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 43,200 UP 1,150
SamsungElec 60,000 DN 200
NHIS 10,850 DN 250
SK Discovery 24,000 DN 150
LS 40,800 DN 450
GC Corp 113,500 DN 2,500
GS E&C 28,200 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,550 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 343,500 UP 9,500
KPIC 95,500 DN 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,850 DN 70
SKC 57,500 UP 1,700
LG Corp. 76,000 DN 1,100
SsangyongMtr 1,930 DN 50
BoryungPharm 13,400 DN 200
L&L 14,250 DN 150
NamyangDairy 401,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 39,050 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,650 DN 650
Shinsegae 270,000 DN 12,500
Nongshim 275,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 33,150 DN 1,300
Hyosung 72,600 DN 1,500
LOTTE 32,050 DN 450
AK Holdings 29,100 DN 500
Binggrae 54,700 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 54,300 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 36,200 DN 350
GS Retail 37,450 DN 1,000
Ottogi 516,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 22,150 DN 250
(MORE)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(6th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 20 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
4
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82