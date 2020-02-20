KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,050 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 3,540 DN 15
HtlShilla 90,900 DN 3,200
Hanmi Science 33,200 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 145,500 DN 500
Hanssem 68,300 DN 1,400
KSOE 115,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 19,750 UP 900
OCI 58,300 DN 1,700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,200 UP 100
KorZinc 448,000 DN 13,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 DN 40
SYC 40,850 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 40,150 DN 400
IS DONGSEO 28,550 DN 350
S-Oil 76,100 DN 700
LG Innotek 147,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 204,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 42,750 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 67,300 0
Mobis 231,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,150 DN 600
HDC HOLDINGS 10,150 DN 100
S-1 86,200 DN 900
Hanchem 106,500 0
DWS 24,750 DN 350
UNID 39,350 DN 550
KEPCO 26,000 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,700 DN 50
SKTelecom 222,000 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 44,600 DN 800
HyundaiElev 58,200 DN 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,800 DN 450
Hanon Systems 11,000 UP 50
SK 216,500 DN 7,000
DAEKYO 5,450 DN 30
GKL 19,050 DN 450
Handsome 26,950 DN 450
WJ COWAY 75,100 UP 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,000 DN 5,000
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
(6th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 20 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82