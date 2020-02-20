KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,000 DN 100
KorElecTerm 35,250 DN 900
NamhaeChem 7,680 DN 60
DONGSUH 16,400 DN 450
BGF 5,050 DN 80
SamsungEng 15,800 0
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,920 DN 45
SAMSUNG CARD 35,150 DN 600
CheilWorldwide 21,350 DN 300
KT 24,850 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201000 DN2500
LG Uplus 14,500 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,000 0
KT&G 86,300 DN 1,700
DHICO 5,470 DN 130
LG Display 15,400 DN 300
Kangwonland 25,800 DN 450
NAVER 190,000 UP 500
Kakao 190,500 UP 500
NCsoft 676,000 DN 11,000
DSME 24,900 0
DSINFRA 4,615 DN 165
DWEC 4,330 DN 80
Donga ST 94,400 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,100 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 273,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 212,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 36,600 DN 600
LGH&H 1,372,000 DN 38,000
LGCHEM 419,000 UP 15,000
KEPCO E&C 19,450 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 37,450 DN 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 14,950 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 67,200 DN 1,600
Celltrion 179,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 19,400 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 118,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,500 DN 4,100
