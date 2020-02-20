Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

15:40 February 20, 2020

KIH 67,700 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 24,100 DN 250
GS 45,150 DN 150
CJ CGV 26,450 DN 1,050
HYUNDAILIVART 10,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 28,000 UP 550
Fila Holdings 42,300 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 137,000 DN 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,900 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 1,970 DN 65
AMOREPACIFIC 183,500 DN 4,500
LF 13,700 DN 300
FOOSUNG 8,530 DN 90
JW HOLDINGS 5,910 DN 330
SK Innovation 133,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 21,500 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 42,200 UP 400
Hansae 14,600 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 50,800 DN 100
Youngone Corp 30,200 DN 500
KOLON IND 39,150 DN 850
HanmiPharm 281,000 DN 5,000
BNK Financial Group 6,550 DN 170
emart 104,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY276 00 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 47,000 DN 400
CUCKOO 94,500 DN 3,900
COSMAX 72,700 DN 1,900
MANDO 33,900 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 498,500 DN 6,500
INNOCEAN 70,700 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 29,050 DN 1,200
Netmarble 93,100 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S294500 0
ORION 102,500 DN 5,500
BGF Retail 163,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 68,400 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 19,950 DN 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 22,800 DN 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,950 DN 100
(END)

