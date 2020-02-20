Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cosmax turns to black in Q4

All Headlines 16:02 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Cosmax Inc. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 4.3 billion won (US$ 3.6 million), swinging from a loss of 459 million won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 67.2 percent on-year to 16.9 billion won. Sales increased 7.4 percent to 353.1 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!