S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 20, 2020
All Headlines 16:35 February 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.209 1.237 -2.8
3-year TB 1.234 1.284 -5.0
10-year TB 1.515 1.559 -4.4
2-year MSB 1.225 1.259 -3.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.833 1.875 -4.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
