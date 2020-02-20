S. Korea, UAE discuss cooperation in future energy, defense
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's special presidential envoy for the United Arab Emirates held talks with a senior official of the Middle East country about cooperation on future energy sources, defense and other areas, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Im Jong-seok, the envoy and a former chief of staff to President Moon Jae-in, and Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, met during the former's trip to the UAE on Wednesday.
Im was leading Seoul's special presidential delegation on a three-day trip ending on Thursday. The trip was arranged to seek ways to cement the two countries' relations on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties.
"Special Envoy Im and Chairman Khaldoon shared the understanding that the two countries will strengthen the special strategic partnership," the ministry said in a press release.
Later in the day, Im paid a courtesy call on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
