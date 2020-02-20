Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus

All Headlines 17:34 February 20, 2020

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's first death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 100, officials said Thursday.

The patient, who had been under treatment at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, died earlier in the day, health officials said.

The health authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the patient's death.

Police officers wearing masks stand guard at a medical center in Daegu, a city 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Feb. 20, 2020, as people suspected of having been infected with the new coronavirus arrive to receive tests, with many patients confirmed to have been infected with the virus, named COVID-19, hospitalized in the center's negative pressure rooms. Twenty more confirmed cases came from the city and its adjacent North Gyeongsang Province the previous day. (Yonhap)

