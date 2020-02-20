S. Korea reports 1st death from coronavirus
All Headlines 17:34 February 20, 2020
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the nation's first death from the new coronavirus, with the number of confirmed cases surpassing 100, officials said Thursday.
The patient, who had been under treatment at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, died earlier in the day, health officials said.
The health authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the patient's death.
