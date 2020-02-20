(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st death of coronavirus patient
(ATT: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday reported the nation's first death of a coronavirus patient, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 100, health authorities said.
The 63-year-old man died of pneumonia on Wednesday morning at a hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where 13 new confirmed cases have been reported.
He tested positive for COVID-19 after his death. The authorities are currently trying to determine the exact cause of his death.
The health authorities have been testing all patients and medical staff at the hospital since Wednesday when two patients in the psychiatric ward were confirmed to have been infected.
The authorities are looking into the hospital's possible connection with the country's 31st confirmed case -- a 61-year-old South Korean woman who visited Cheongdo early this month before she was confirmed to be infected.
As of Thursday afternoon, the total number of confirmed cases in South Korea stood at 104.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
1
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
2
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
3
(5th LD) S. Korea reports 1st death from virus, cases soar to 104
-
4
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, total rises to 104