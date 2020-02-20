Seoul official to hold talks with U.S. over Iran trade issue
SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat in charge of Middle East affairs has left for the United States for talks on Seoul's efforts to export humanitarian goods to Iran without violating anti-Tehran sanctions, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Hong Jin-wook, the ministry's director-general for Africa and Middle East affairs, departed for the U.S. on Wednesday and is expected to meet officials from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.
Hong is likely to propose exporting humanitarian products to Iran through a mechanism similar to the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, which is a payment method designed to facilitate Swiss companies' sales of food and medicine to the Islamic republic.
The U.S. decided in April last year to end sanctions waivers for imports of Iranian oil by South Korea and other countries.
Since then, South Korean companies have faced difficulties in selling medicine and other humanitarian products to Iran through a bilateral transaction system using the Korean currency, the won.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
2
(News Focus) One month into outbreak, coronavirus shakes life in S. Korea
-
3
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean newspaper reports on spike in new coronavirus infections, death toll in China
-
5
U.S. commander says N. Korea may be ready to flight-test advanced ICBM
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
POSCO International discovers prospective gas field off Myanmar
-
3
Loss-hit Doosan Heavy to carry out voluntary retirement program
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46
-
5
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
1
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 5 more cases of novel coronavirus, total now at 51.
-
2
S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82
-
3
(8th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 22 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
4
(6th LD) Alarmed by cluster of 20 new virus cases, S. Korea struggles to contain further spread
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 31 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 82