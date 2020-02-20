Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy sailor tests positive for coronavirus in initial examination

All Headlines 18:13 February 20, 2020

(ATTN: CORRECTS accounts as case not confirmed yet)

SEOUL, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean Navy sailor on the southern island of Jeju tested positive Thursday for the new coronavirus in an initial examination, government officials said, sparking concerns the virus might have spread into military barracks.

The final test result will be available the following day, according to the officials. If confirmed, it will mark the first confirmed case among service personnel in South Korea.

According to officials, the sailor in his 20s visited his hometown, Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from Feb. 13-18. Upon returning to the base, he showed symptoms, such as coughing, prompting the authorities to immediately quarantine him at the base, the officials said. He is now at a Jeju hospital.

