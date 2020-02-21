Bolton makes no apology for hardline stance on N. Korea: report

"It endangers us and our people, and endangers our friends and allies in the Asian Pacific," he continued. "Indeed, it endangers peace and security around the world because North Korea with nuclear weapons will sell those weapons to anybody with hard currency to buy. So I make no apology for taking what some people call a hard line against North Korea's nuclear weapons program because you can bet, and you can see the history and you can read it. A softer line has failed."