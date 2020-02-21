Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea confirms first coronavirus death, cases now above 100 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Nightmare comes to life, S. Korea confirms first coronavirus death, number of patients over 100 (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea reports first death of coronavirus patient, confirmed cases now over 100 (Donga llbo)
-- First death of coronavirus patient reported in S. Korea, confirmed cases over 100 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea reports first death from coronavirus, confirmed cases over 100 (Segye Times)
-- Number of coronavirus patients jumps from 31, 51 to 106; first death also reported (Chosun Ilbo)
-- First coronavirus patient dies in Cheongdo hospital, 5 nurses infected (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea reports first coronavirus death, virus spread within hospital (Hankyoreh)
-- First death reported from psychiatric ward 'blind spot' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- First coronavirus death reported, national quarantine network collapses (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Businesses cut staff amid 'coronavirus slump' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Virus claims victim, cases double in 1 day (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Coronavirus cases spike to surpass 100 (Korea Herald)
-- Fears growing over coronavirus epidemic (Korea Times)
